Video of Tamil Comedian Soori Dancing His Heart Out in Festival Goes Viral

Tamil comedian Ramalakshmanan Muthuchamy, popularly known as Soori, created quite a buzz after a clip of him performing the signature dance step of Oyilattam, a folk dance, went viral. Soori, known for featuring in movies like Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Seemaraja, and Desingu Raja, has a devout fan base, thanks to his acting skills.

Recently, he was spotted celebrating and dancing at a festive event in Rasakkur, Madurai. Holding a kerchief in one hand and swinging it, Soori is seen performing the folk dance. Uploaded on YouTube by a user, the short video clip shows Soori grooving to the music and enjoying the festival in full swing with the general public.

The video has been widely circulated on social media with the paparazzi and fans going gaga watching the star in a festive mood.

The viral video surfaces amid the controversy over the comedian’s comments at Karthi-starrer Viruman’s audio launch event. Soori, at the event, said, “Providing a poor person with education is better than building 1000 temples." The statement rubbed many people the wrong way.

However, the actor later clarified that he is not against temples and that he is a big devotee. Tagging it as a misunderstanding, Soori said, “I am a big devotee of Amman (Goddess Meenakshi). In fact, whenever I speak at any public function, I begin by starting off from Goddess Meenakshi," reported IANS.

He added, “I am not against any temple. I did not intend to hurt anyone. The video has cleared the air further as the actor is seen participating in a religious event and joyfully dancing to traditional tunes."

Soori has a key role in Viruman. Helmed by M Muthiah, the film casts Tamil star Karthi in the lead role. Director S Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar will mark her debut in the film. Viruman is slated to hit the silver screens on August 12 this year.

