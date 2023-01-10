Video of Young SRK Dancing in Front of Mannat Goes Viral; Fan Calls Him 'OG Manifester'

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood for a reason. From a complete outsider who came to Mumbai with little money to becoming one of the richest actors, his journey is a truly inspirational story to many. Now, an old video of the superstar has surfaced from his young days where he can be seen dancing in front of his Mumbai home Mannat before it became his. The clip is from the song ‘Chaand Taare’ from his and Juhi Chawla’s 1997 film Yes Boss. In the song, SRK’s character talks about being the most loved, wanted and rich person in the world. In one of the scenes, he can be seen dancing in a car, which passes by Mannat, which is now his current residence.

The throwback video was shared on Reddit by a user named NihalMSajid. Netizens took to the comment section to talk about how SRK manifested his entire life and career through the song. One user wrote, “The OG manifestor !" while another user wrote, “Srk manifested the song’s lyrics into existence. The song’s video and audio both really lovely I recommend ppl revisit it." Another comment read, “I always think about this when I hear that song. He manifested it to the T. “Maan ja ae khuda, itnisi hai dua. Main ban jau sabse bada"

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be making his grand theatrical comeback with his film Pathaan on January 25. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Following Pathaan, SRK will be seen in director Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara. This will mark his first collaboration with both the director and the actress. After Jawan, the superstar will be seen in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, making it his first collaboration with her as well.

