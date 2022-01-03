Video: On Unstoppable With NBK, Balakrishna to Host This Actor Next

Actor Rana Daggubati will be the next guest on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s celebrity talk show Unstoppable With NBK. The show is being streamed online on the OTT platform Aha. In episode 8, Rana will be seen having a fun chat with Balakrishna, shows a promo released by the OTT. The next episode of the show will premiere on January 7, 2022.

Announcing the next guest of the show, Aha on Twitter said, “An entertaining host turns into an even more entertaining guest."

OTT platform Aha has also shared a promo for the next episode on Youtube. The three-minute promo shows both the actors having an interesting conversation on films, life, and many other issues.

Watch Promo here:

The promo shows, Balakrishna will be asking Rana about his marriage, his name search on Google, and his film dialogues. Rana also asked Balakrishna about his strength of love for his wife. Their conversation will likely bring smiles to the faces of viewers. The audience present on the sets of the show was seen enjoying the conversation.

In the promo, Rana is also seen mimicking the legendary actor NTR’s famous dialogues and the host Balakrishna is impressed with his diction.

Rana celebrated his 37th birthday on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. He was last seen in Prabhu Solomon’s action-adventure film Haathi Mere Saathi. The actor will share the screen with his uncle, actor Venkatesh in the upcoming Netflix series Rana Naidu. Rana also has the period film Madai Thiranthu, historical drama Virata Parvam, and the action thriller Bheemla Nayak in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna made his OTT debut with Unstoppable with NBK. From legendary actors to directors like Mohan Babu, Nani, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun and Brahmanandam have already graced the show.

