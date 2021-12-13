Video: Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira Have This Relationship Advice For Couples

Actors and Bigg Boss 9 contestants Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao often share photos and videos on their respective social media handles. Rochelle Rao has recently uploaded a video on her Instagram page from her bedroom with her husband Keith. In the video, the actors have given a piece of thoughtful relationship advice.

“For all the couples out there…. here’s our lill message to you’ll. We love you guys #kero," the caption read.

>Here’s the post:

Soon after Rochelle shared the video, her friends and fans showered the love. Meanwhile, some trolled the actress.

In the video, Rochelle is seen lying on the bed with her husband Keith. She is working on her laptop while Keith is using his phone. Keith keeps his phone on the side and then kisses Rochelle on the forehead. After this Rochelle also turns off her laptop and Keith lies down on his stomach. As soon as he lies on his stomach, “Use this Time" could be seen written on his back. Following this, Rochelle puts her hand on her hand, and “Connect" is seen written on her forearm.

Keith is shirtless in the video, while Rochelle is seen in Pink Night Wear. Through this video, both are trying to tell that just by being immersed in the phone and laptop, no couple can pursue a healthy relationship. In the background, Nothing by Bruno Major is playing.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “This is love from home." Another said, “Beautiful couple." At the same time, some said that they should not share such videos on social media.

For the unversed, Rochelle and Keith started dating in 2015 and after being together for 3 months, the duo entered Bigg Boss 9: Double Trouble. Their blooming chemistry could be seen in the show.

The couple took the big step in 2018 in their relationship as they exchanged vows in Tamil Nadu. The couple also participated as contestants in Nach Baliye 9. Rochelle is also well-known for playing the main character named ‘Lottery’ in The Kapil Sharma Show.

