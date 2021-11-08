Video: Rohit Shetty Pays Surprise Visit to YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani in Ulhasnagar

Bollywood action director Rohit Shetty is a happy man these days with his last outing ‘Suryavanshi’ being declared a hit at the box office by Box Office India. The movie, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is having a great run in the theatres. While ‘Suryavanshi’ is getting a lot of love, another heartwarming feat by Rohit Shetty has been keeping him in news.

Ashish Chanchlani, one of the biggest YouTube stars in the country, lives in Ulhasnagar. According to reports, a few days back, Shetty had promised Chanchlani that he would come to Ulhasnagar to meet him. Yesterday, he finally fulfilled this promise he made to his friend by dropping into Ulhasnagar to meet the YouTuber. Chanchlani had shared a video of the meeting on his social media account. When the two met, people from all over the neighbourhood came down to meet the famous director. Take a look at the video which Ashish posted:

Advertisement

After a brief meeting with Chanchlani, Rohit Shetty went straight to the Central Police Station for a pre-scheduled rendezvous. Upon his arrival, the senior police inspector of Central Police Station Madhukar welcomed Rohit with roses. Rohit was also extended a warm welcome by the police station staff.

People also flocked to catch a glimpse of Rohit Shetty. He was accompanied by a crowd of selfie-takers. Rohit was seen eagerly taking selfies with people who had gathered at the spot.

On the work front, Shetty will soon start working on his cop universe-themed franchise Singham 3, as suggested by reports. There is also news of him teaming up with his Suryavanshi star Akshay Kumar for another movie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.