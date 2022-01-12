Samantha Ruth Prabhu Puts Out 'No Equipment, Level Up' Challenge For Fans | Watch Video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has thrown open a challenge to her fans in a workout video that she posted on Instagram recently. The fans of the 34-year-old routinely ask the actor about her fitness mantra. In her latest video, the actor is seen doing a level-up exercise without any equipment, something that requires a lot of effort.

The actor was given this challenge by her gym trainer. And when Samantha finished the challenge, she extended it to her fans.

“Kickstart your 2022 with this no-equipment ‘level-up’ challenge and feel the BURN," Samantha captioned the video. She added, “When my trainer Junaid Shaikh challenges me.. I challenge you.. Let’s do it". The actor actress also tagged her trainer. Now, it will be interesting to know if the fans accept and complete the challenge.

Posted a day ago, the video has already received more than fourteen lakh likes. Fans and well-wishers are praising her for the hard work she puts in. Along with the fans, some celebrities have also commented on this post. One of the users wrote, “Challenge Accepted, but only if you like this comment". Another user said: “Strong girl". A third user commented, “You are so hardworking mam".

On the work front, Samantha recently featured in an item number in the hit film Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor’s item number was one of the highlights of the film, based on sandalwood smuggling.

