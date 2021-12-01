Video: Sathish Muthukrishnan's Hilarious Prank on Pavithra Lakshmi Leaves Crew in Splits

Actor Sathish Muthukrishnan has shared a hilarious video on Facebook and it is now going viral. The video was made on the sets of a film where actor Pavithra Lakshmi was taking a nap in the middle of the shoot. The video shows how Pavithra was pranked by her senior co-star Satish, who comes and hands her the phone saying that superstar Sivakarthikeyan wanted to speak to her.

However, there was a catch. Satish didn’t hand Pavithra the phone but a wooden rectangular block, saying superstar Sivakarthikeyan was on the line.

Pavithra finds the wooden block and throws it away. “Kya hai sir kyu tang kar rahe ho," Pavithra said and the entire crew on the sets burst into laughter.

Advertisement

The video, posted by Sathish, has been viewed by 3.7 million people so far and received 72 lakh likes. The clip was shot on the sets of the upcoming film, AGS.

The film has Vijay in the lead, while actors Sathishand and Pavithra will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Pavithra made her debut in 2020 with the Malayalam film Ullasam. The actor was seen in a clown show after the release of this film which made her immensely popular among the people of Tamil Nadu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.