Video: Shraddha Arya's Reel-life Mother Supriya Sharma Performs Haldi Ritual

Shraddha Arya, who plays Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, tied the wedding knot with Navy officer Rahul Sharma on November 16. The pictures and videos of all the functions of Sharddha Arya’s wedding are all over social media. The actor looked gorgeous in all the ceremonies of her wedding. And now the photographs and videos of her pre-wedding ceremonies are also coming out one by one. One such video in which her onscreen mother Supriya Shukla performing Haldi rituals for her is doing the rounds on the internet.

Advertisement

This video has been shared by Supriya from her official Instagram account. In the video, Supriya can be seen in a black outfit, while Shraddha is wearing a yellow Lehenga. Along with this, the actor is wearing floral jewellery.

After putting Haldi on Shraddha, Supriya also kisses her very gently on her forehead. Sharing the video, Supriya mentioned in the caption that this is Shraddha’s Haldi and then added a beautiful poem in Hindi which read, “Tu Nikharti Rahe, Rang Suhaag Ka Tujpe Sada Chadha Rahe, Maang Kumkum Se Bhari Rahe, Kundali Kushiyon se Saji Rahe, Pyari Bas Khilkhilati Rahe".

Posted two days ago, this video has already received more than 4 lakh views. This adorable clip of the onscreen mother-daughter duo will make you feel a little emotional. The comments on the video are also very sweet.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWXChKyoPKP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

While one of the users wrote, “How beautiful", another said, “Love you both". Many users have also expressed their feelings through emoticons.

Shraddha wore a red lehenga at her wedding and looked gorgeous. The actor also looked very happy on her special day. Many videos of her wedding are on social media. In one such video, Shraddha was seen and heard taking her would-be husband’s name loudly during Jayamala.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.