Video: Shreyas Talpade Delivers Iconic Pushparaj Dialogue at Mumbai Airport

Although Allu Arjun is already a superstar of the South, through Pushpa: The Rise, he has won the hearts of the audience across India. As soon as the movie became a blockbuster, the actor started receiving offers from Bollywood as well. Pushpa: the Rise, which was released on December 17, is rocking theatres even in the middle of the Covid outbreak.

The strong dialogues of the film are bringing the audience to the theatres. It is already known that in the Hindi version of Pushpa, Shreyas Talpade has given his voice to the protagonist Pushparaj. Shreya’s voice has garnered praises from the audience as it is in perfect sync with the persona of Pushparaj. Shreyas has also been instrumental behind the success of Pushpa in the Hindi version because of his immaculate dubbing of the lead character.

Bollywood celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has recently shared a video of Shreyas Talpade on his Instagram account. This video is from Mumbai Airport. In the video, Shreyas Talpade is seen speaking Pushpa’s popular dialogue, “Pushpa Nam Sunke Flower Samjhe Kya, Fire Hai Main."

Shreyas Talpade’s Bollywood career:

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, who has been a part of Ajay Devgan’s Golmaal series, these days has been in news because of his voiceover to Pushpa: The rise. The Bollywood actor has also worked in films like Poster Boy, Hum Tum Shabana, and critically acclaimed Iqbal. Now, he has won the hearts of audiences by giving his voice to Pushparaj. Recently, the Iqbal fame actor also shared a video on his social account in which he can be seen speaking dialogues for Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun on Shreyas Talpade

Earlier, Allu Arjun had also thanked Shreyas for his dubbing. He said, "Thank you very much Shreyasji for giving your voice to the movie. We look forward to seeing you soon. I want to thank you on camera."

