Video: This Little Kid's Dance to Khesari Lal Yadav's Song is Cuteness Overload

Hundreds of thousands of Instagram users make reels to popular songs almost daily. The songs are not just from Hindi or English films but also the Bhojpuri industry. One such reel to a Bhojpuri song will take you on a laughter ride.

A little boy, Anuj Yadav, is making the Internet go crazy with his reel on Khesari Lal Yadav’s popular song Kukur Bhuara.

A cute little puppy is sitting beside him on a chair watching the kid perform. The boy can be seen dancing in front of a bone fire. Anuj is giving some amazing expressions while dancing. This little boy’s dance is good enough to light up anyone’s mood.

The lyrics of the song have been kept in mind while making the video. The boy can be seen wearing jeans, a t-shirt and jacket paired with some matching shoes and a pair of goggles. Overall, the little boy is looking very cute. Posted two days ago, the video has received thousands of likes and a lot of comments.

Khesari Lal sang the song Kukur Bhuara with the singer Antara Singh Priyanka. The peppy number was released on January 2, this year.

Apart from this song, Pushpa’s hit songs like Srivalli, Oo Antava and Saami are also equally popular on social media. Not to forget Kacha Badam is also a rage on Instagram.

