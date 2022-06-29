Video: TV Actress Aashika Bhatia's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Stuns Internet

Aashika Bhatia is one of the most beloved young actresses in the entertainment industry. Aashika started as a child artist and has acted in various hits TV serials. She has even featured in a Bollywood blockbuster. The young actor has cultivated a loyal fan base through her acting and gorgeous looks.

Aashika has an impressive presence on social media and she regularly posts engrossing content on Instagram. Recently, Aashika created a tremendous buzz on social media after one of her Instagram reels went viral. In the Reel, Aashika can be seen giving a befitting reply to Internet trolls who labelled her bhains, moti and fatso. The Reel showcases Aashika’s remarkable weight loss journey and also her current fit avatar. Aashika captioned her Reel, “Huh."

Fans are awestruck at Aashika’s dramatic physical transformation. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and have professed their love for the young star. Many fans also commented on Aashika’s post and praised her weight loss journey.

One fan wrote, “We loved you then, we love you now and we’ll keep loving you until the very end."

Another fan wrote, “@_aashikabhatia_ hats off to ur dedication kiddo, god bless."

It is worth noting that as a teenager, Aashika was often body-shamed because she was a plus-sized actress.

Aashika won many hearts with her performance in the Sony TV serial, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. In the show, Aashika played the role of Shweta Tiwari’s young teenage daughter. The audience loved Aashika’s adorable smile and her bubbly personality.

Aashika has also featured in TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Ek Shringar - Swabhimaan. The highlight of her career remains her role in the Salman Khan-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Aashika played the role of Salman Khan’s sister in the super hit movie.

