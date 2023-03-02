Uorfi Javed has carved a niche for herself in the Internet world with her sartorial choices. Love her or hate her, you just can’t ignore the social media sensation’s bizarre choice of outfits. Uorfi, who comes under the radar of trolls regularly, lived life on her terms. Whenever you think the former Bigg Boss contestant can’t be any more eccentric, Uorfi proves you wrong with another unconventional attire.

Recently, the Naagin actress announced that she would be coming live for an interaction with the masses on the social gaming and live-streaming platform Eloelo. Uorfi announced her own unique way. She shared an Instagram reel, draped in a see-through yellow saree-cum-dress, minus any blouse. To cover her modesty, she used black tape that bore the name of Eloelo, promoting the application.

“Milo mere real avatar se! Sirf Eloelo par. 2nd March at 2 PM! Don’t miss it" she captioned her post. The video captured Uorfi, standing behind a series of yellow cut-out cloth pieces. The words, “Yeh Eloelo kya hai?" were written on them. Soon after the fabric pieces were removed, Uorfi was seen dressed in a yellow-hued, transparent, asymmetrical attire. She used black tape to cover her assets.

Advertisement

Uorfi sported dewy makeup for the photoshoot. A dash of glossy nude shade of lipstick, with the perfect winged eyeliner, and dark kohl-rimmed eyes, completed the actress’s out-of-the-box look. She rounded off her avatar with straight open hair, striking a variety of alluring poses.

Not so long ago, Uorfi hogged the limelight when she shared a video of herself, wearing a thigh-high slit, unbuttoned denim skirt. The internet fashionista teamed up her outfit with denim sleeves, coupled with a quirky bralette, covering her modesty with a chained, heart and star-shaped accessory. Dying her hair a vibrant pink, she captioned her post, “I wanna be pinky again."

Advertisement

On the work front, Uorfi Javed’s last television outing was as a Mischief Maker in Splitsvilla X4. Additionally, speculations are rife that she will participate in the famous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty.

Read all the Latest Movies News here