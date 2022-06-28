Video: What Happened When Urfi Javed Tried Clicking A Selfie With A Rose

Actress-model Urfi Javed, who is often in the limelight for her fashion sense, is quite active on social media, and her fans often make her go viral. A new video in which the social media star made a mistake while taking a selfie, leaving her shocked and disappointed, has surfaced.

Urfi is often part of discussions for her dressing style. While many criticise and troll her, she continues to get famous through her social media presence. In this video, Urfi can be seen taking a selfie with a rose. She then throws away her phone instead of the rose, which leaves her shocked. A scooter coming from behind her runs over the phone, destroying it.

After seeing the video, many fans speculated that the video was fake and that Urfi deliberately made it for her fans. Many even took to the comments to say that the mobile in the video was a dummy and not a real phone.

Urfi was the first contestant in Bigg Boss OTT to leave the show and was not able to achieve much through her role. She continues to garner more and more fans every day with her fashion sense, which many also call bizarre at times. She recently made headlines with her latest outfit which was made out of wire.

The actress dropped a video of herself wrapped in a wire on her Insta handle. She wore it like an outfit which left everyone stunned. In the caption, she wrote “Yea this is wire! Also, there was no cutting of the wires!! I think this looked bomb!! I think I’ll be trying different Colors as well! For me fashion is all about experimenting, creating something, making a statement!"

