Video: When Kapil Sharma Confessed His Love to Deepika Padukone

Kapil Sharma often talks about Deepika Padukone on his show and is also a big fan of hers like the rest of us. The host of The Kapil Sharma Show has expressed his love for Bollywood diva several times. Even on the show, when he is around Deepika, Kapil is not his usual self.

Something similar was seen recently when the actor was on the show for the promotions of her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. The makers of the show have released a promo video in which the entire cast is seen along with the director Shakun Batra.

In the video, Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karva, and Ananya Pandey were seen on the main stage. What grabbed everyone’s attention was the chemistry between Deepika and Kapil. Kapil also sang a song ‘Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ for Deepika and she alos accompanied him.

Deepika wants to do a comedy film with…

Kapil asked Deepika, “If you ever acted in a comedy movie, who would it be with?" Deepika responded, “You. You direct me in that film and be my co-actor and if you want you can even produce the movie."

Kapil giggles hearing Deepika’s answer and confessed his love and admiration for her. He says that he can give all the riches of the world to Deepika. It is obvious from the promo video that this episode will be great fun.

