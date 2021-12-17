Video: When Prarthana Behere Was Shocked to See Shreyas Talpade Sing on Sets

Kitchen Kalakar, a cooking based reality show, started airing on Zee Marathi on December 15. The show is trying its best to grab eyeballs. Recently, actor Prarthana Behere, one of the leads of Majhi Tujhi Reshmigathi, appeared on the show and had lots of fun with her co-star Shreyas Talpade.

The official Instagram handle of Zee Marathi has shared a promo of Kitchen Kalakar on their account. Prarthana, who looked radiant in a pink dress, was asked to narrate some funny experiences by Sankarshan Karhade, who plays Jay’s friend on Majhi Tujhi Reshimgathi.

Prathana said that she had thought that Shreyas was a very calm and composed person when she first started shooting for the show. However, he started singing the title track of the show before the first shot was aired. He sang so badly that it shook everyone on the sets, including the spot boys. This was one of the many funny incidents that happened on the sets, according to Prarthana. She said that she didn’t have an inkling that Shreyas could sing like that and make everyone laugh.

Prarthana is not the only television artist to appear on Kitchen Kalakar. Many artists from the world of Marathi entertainment are appearing on the show. Prashant Damle is a judge, while Sankarshan Karhade is hosting the show. Kitchen Kalakar got off to a rocky start, but they are working on bringing TRPs to the show.

