Video: Yami Gautam 'Hacks' Hina Khan's Instagram Account, Asks Her To Do This

Actor Yami Gautam has “hacked" TV star and ex-Bigg Boss winner Hina Khan’s Instagram account. And that’s not it. She Yami has some demands too. Well, before you reach any conclusion, let’s tell you that Hina Khan has posted a video in which Yami appears to have taken control of the former’s Insta account.

In the video, Yami says that if Hina wants her account back, she must share a video about a breaking point in her life when she lost control of herself. Yami also gives her a deadline of 1 hour to perform the task.

After a while, Hina Khan shared another video, completing the task given by Yami Gautam. Hina described a time in her life when she felt out of control. She stated in the video that she had worked in the industry for 13 years and gained a lot of popularity, but as a result of this, she lost her own identity, as people only know her by the name of her character Akshara.

The actor said that she played the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for a long time and gave her best. “I realised my dreams by working nonstop for long periods. But, despite all my achievements, I was unsatisfied, my health was deteriorating, but acting provided me with joy and support," she said.

Hina Khan said that if she had left the show, her career would have been over but I did the unthinkable and left my comfort zone with the show. “I was also paying off my loan at the time but I had no choice otherwise, I wouldn’t be where I am now. This was a difficult decision for me, and it changed my life," she added.

She then asks Yami Gautam to return her account. This act by Hina Khan and Yami Gautam was a creative way to promote their upcoming film, A Thursday. The film’s trailer has received a lot of positive feedback and it will be released on Disney + Hotstar on February 17th.

