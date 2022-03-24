Vidisha Srivastava Makes Grand Entry in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain With Special Episode, Fans Approve of Her

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’s new Anita Bhabhi has finally made her grand entry into the show. Vidisha Srivastava, who is now playing the role of ‘Gori Mem’, made her appearance on the show with the special Holi episode on Tuesday. With the first episode only, she seems to have won the hearts of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fans.

Earlier, before airing the episode on TV, the official handle of &TV posted a video of Vidisha in the new look.

Bringing in the new Anita Bhabhi in style, the channel revealed the first look of Vidisha in the teaser shared on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen donning an elegant and modern Indian avatar in a saree. Fans reacted to the entry of Vidisha as one of the lead characters in the show and we must say it is all praises.

Commenting below the teaser, one of the users wrote, “Now right bhabhi Ji is in the home.” whereas another commented, “You suit this role and you can do better.” Many even complimented Vidisha’s acting by saying that she is the perfect casting for the role.

However, looking at the comments we can also say fans haven’t forgotten their first Anita Bhabhi, Saumya Tandon. Saumya played the role magnificently for more than five years and created a standard for how people look at the role. Various users compared Vidisha with her but all in a positive light.

While one person said that she felt Saumya is on screen after looking at the current actor, another one called her the replica of Saumya and wrote, “Just loved her acting, expression and all over personality. She justifiably signified and replicated Saumya Tandon. Now, Anita Bhabi is back on the floor to rock.”

Earlier, Vidisha received the grand welcome by the cast and crew of the long-running comedy show as she started shooting. She even called the show one of the biggest breaks of her career and expressed her excitement to come on board. Now that she has finally hit the screens as Gori Mem, it’ll be interesting to see how the show proceeds.

For the unversed, Nehha Pendse was last seen playing the role of Anita Bhabhi. Vidisha is the third actress to play the particular role.

