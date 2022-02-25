Vidisha Srivastava on Replacing Nehha Pendse in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: 'I Will Play Anita My Way'

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a popular comedy television show. The show has been successfully running on television for the last seven years. The show is no less than a laugh riot for everyone. People love the hilarious characters such as Angoori Bhabhi, Anita Bhabhi, Manmohan Tiwari, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, and other supporting characters on the show. However, Nehha Pendse, who plays the role of Anita Bhabhi, is now leaving the show. And the makers have found a new face for the role. It is none other than Vidisha Srivastava.

Vidisha is currently portraying the role of Shiv Bai on the show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. She has confirmed joining the cast of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai soon. In an interview with Etimes, Vidisha said that it is a great opportunity for her but also a challenging one. She revealed that she was finalised for the role in a day only as the makers felt that she is a perfect fit for the role in terms of looks and performance. Further, she expressed her happiness of joining the show and said that this will be the biggest break of her career.

In the interview, Vidisha also put forward her thoughts on doing justice to the part of Anita Bhabhi. She said, “It’s a massive responsibility on my shoulders to take over from my predecessor, but I will play Anita bhabhi my way. Though this is my debut in the comedy genre, I am jumping into it without any pressure. I am excited about this new opportunity. I hope people accept me as the new Anita Bhabhi."

Last year in January, Nehha Pendse joined the show as Anita Bhabhi replacing Saumya Tandon. Saumya was the first one to play the role of Anita Bhabhi and was part of the show for more than five years. Now, Vidisha is the third in the row to play the elegant ‘Gori Mem’ on the show.

