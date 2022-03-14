Vidya Balan Gives Witty Reply to Whether Her Film Jalsa Is Biopic of Amitabh Bachchan’s House

Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan are all set to appear on screen together with their upcoming film,’Jalsa’. The actors are promoting their film in full swing and have high hopes for it. Recently, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vidya Balan revealed that once she was asked whether their film is a biopic on Amitabh Bachchan’s house as it is named ‘Jalsa’. The actor gave a witty reply by saying, “Apko Pratiksha karni padegi."

During the interview, Shefali and Vidya were asked whether they discussed the title of the film with Amitabh Bachchan since they both have worked with him in the past. To which, both of them gave surprising reactions. Shefali recalled reading somewhere that the film is based on Mr. Bachchan’s house and Vidya shared an interesting incident. Vidya said, “Once someone asked me kya apki film Mr. Bachchan ke ghar ki biopic hai?" To this question, Vidya gave a sarcastic reply by saying, “Uske liye apko Pratiksha karni padegi,"stressing upon the name of Amitabh Bachchan’s other bungalow, ‘Pratiksha.’

Advertisement

Vidya and Shefali also expressed their shock that how can people think that a film can be a biopic of a home.

Apart from this, Shefali and Vidya talked about the expansion of OTT and how the opportunities and work have changed after OTT platforms. Shefali gained a lot of praise from her web series, Delhi Crime. She revealed about the kind of roles she got after that and how her career graph rose.

For the unversed, Vidya has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Paa and Teen, while Shefali has shared the screen with the veteran actor in various films such as Waqt: The Race Against Time.

Advertisement

Talking about Jalsa, the film is a thriller drama directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. The film is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18.

\

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.