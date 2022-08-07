Vidya Balan Holds AMA Session, Says She Too Needs Answer On Why Male Actors Are Paid More Than Female Counterparts

The powerhouse of talent who has always been known for the strong portrayal of female characters on screen, Vidya Balan, recently did a quick Ask Me Anything a.k.a AMA session with fans and followers on Instagram.

The actress broke several theatrical stereotypes with Kahaani and has been setting the screens on fire with her power packed performances in films like Dirty Picture, Shakuntala Devi, Jalsa, Sherni, and many more! The actress has delivered a hattrick of successful films on OTT platforms with Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and Jalsa in the three consecutive pandemic waves. The actress has recently posted a story for her fans and followers to ask her questions that are around “women, work and women at work 🔥 💪". Her answers reflected the trait of strength that she carries with her wherever she goes!

When a person asked why women are paid less than their male counterparts, Vidya replied, “Is sawal ka jawab mujhe bhi chahiye."

One of the followers had mentioned that “Women can’t do things". The actress gave a fiery reply saying, “Are you telling me or asking me". Another one had queries about how work life has changed post marriage. Vidya Balan had the best ever reply to that question! She wrote, “It did, for the better. It was “I work" before, it became “We work.".

While on the contrary, when asked about if being financially dependent on husband is wrong, the actress replied saying, “No, Not at all, it’s her choice, but I personally feel coffee tastes better when you can afford it yourself."

Vidya also spilled some secrets of how her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur helps with the household work. She wrote, “It’s OUR house after all!". We all know that witty replies are a must when Vidya Balan talks. To a question about why most of the company CEO’s are male, the actress replied. “I guess because women entered the workforce late."

Putting some more light on how women should deal with the blame and guilt trip of prioritising oneself, Vidya Balan explained how she deals with it. The actress said she keeps reminding herself that “Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar martein hain, so it’s now or never." Definitely that’s quite an inspirational twist to the most romantic dialogue.

Apart from these content and witty answers, Vidya also responded to some questions related with how to deal with things at work place for a woman. The actress also mentioned how being a home maker and raising a baby is also perfect if it makes a woman feel good.

Vidya Balan’s AMA session was truly a motivational ride and has pumped up the confidence of all the ladies out there and has also given some wisdom to the society!

Vidya Balan also makes sure to keep us entertained with her evergreen witty sense of humour on social media. She also follows the trends but with her own twist of humour in it and it definitely takes the internet by the laughter storm. The actress recently came back from London after finishing a schedule of her upcoming film Neeyat. Vidya Balan has been busy with a lot of events lately and is also in talks for some unannounced projects!

