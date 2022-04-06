Vidya Balan Learnt THIS Lesson From Mohanlal While Shooting a Shelved Movie

Vidya Balan is one of the most versatile actresses in the Indian film industry. In her entire career, she has preferred doing subtle roles as she prioritises making a bigger impact on the minds of the audiences. We know very well that the actress doesn’t want to be restricted to one genre or language, and she likes exploring. Take an instance of her film with South superstar Mohanlal that got shelved. The Jalsa actress in a recent interview with Galatta Plus revealed the lesson that she learned from him.

Time and again, Vidya has expressed how much she adores Mohanlal, and now, she felt all pumped up when she got the opportunity to work opposite him. But unfortunately, that movie got shelved. While talking about the film in her recent interview, Vidya said that for this movie, she shot for around a week, and then the shoot got cancelled several times. Further, the actress revealed that she worked with him for only six to seven days.

When she was quizzed if she felt nervous while being on the set with Mohanlal, Vidya revealed that she loves him as an actor, and said that she has always expressed that Mohanlal is her favourite actor and now she was getting an opportunity to work with him. Vidya went on to reveal the very important lesson that she learned from Mohanlal in those 6-7 days.

She said that Mohanlal would never read any books or do any other activity in between the breaks that he gets while shooting. Vidya added, “I remember he told me that I don’t want to be reading the script either but I just want to be present for this and then when the director calls for action, I want to allow for that magic to happen." The actress added that Mohanlal always supported the entire team. Vidya concluded by saying, “To sum it up it was that the process is bigger than you and I think that was the biggest lesson."

On the work front, Vidya was last seen in her latest thriller movie Jalsa, which also features Shefali Shah in a prominent role. Next, the actress will be seen in Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s romantic comedy, which will also feature Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Ileana D’Cruz in the prominent role.

