Vidya Balan Mimics Supriya Pathak's Hansa in a Funny Reel Ahead of Her Birthday, Watch

Vidya Balan is a powerhouse of an actor. With brilliant performances in films like Parineeta, Kaahani, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Begum Jaan, the talented actress has managed to enthrall her fans with her incredible acting and phenomenal screen presence. The actress also updates her Insatgram feed with quirky and hilarious Reels from time to time. Ahead of her birthday, she has shared another funny clip where she mimics the iconic character from the sitcom Khichdi, Hansa Ben.

On Friday, the Ishqiya actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video where she can be seen mouthing a dialogue from the rib-tickling show and declaring that her birthday is just around the corner on Sunday which is the very first day of 2023. Sporting a black outfit matched with shimmering dupatta, Vidya Balan seemed excited about her special day. For the caption, she wrote, “Sunday ko mera janamdin hai ❣️Also #happy2023 ☀️☀️‍♂️♥️ Channeling my inner #Hansa courtesy #SupriyaPathak ❣️"

Impressed by this creative side of the actress, fans commended her for her reel-making skills. One of them wrote, “Reels ke liye alag se National Award Dena chaiye Sunday ko!" Another one commented, “Hahaha. Looking forward to your birthday and 2023 (red heart emoji)". A fan stated, “Aree bhaisha mein toh ye reel dekh dekh ke thak gayaa!" Someone also said, “Very funny video!"

Vidya Balan was last seen in Jalsa, a thriller film directed by Suresh Triveni that depicted the story of a hit and run of an 18-year-old girl which goes on to raise many questions only to realise that the truth is rarely pure and never at all simple. Apart from these, the Parineeta actress is looking forward to a romantic comedy-drama that will be directed by ad-maker Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It is currently being filmed in locations across Mumbai and Ooty. The yet to be titled film stars Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi and India-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy and is touted to be an interesting take on Modern Love.

