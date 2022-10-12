Vidya Balan Shares Funny Reel On Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Fans Love It

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has created a special place in the hearts of the audience with her powerful performances. She has shown her versatility in films like Kahaani, Shakuntala Devi, Dirty Picture, Mission Mangal, and many more.

Currently, the audience is getting to see the diva’s humorous side. Although the actress has not played many comedy roles, the viewers can see Vidya’s humorous side in her latest reel, which is currently going viral all over social media.

If we take a look at her official Instagram handle, we can see several funny videos. But currently, her latest reel in Marathi is being discussed more.

The popular Marathi television show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya on Zee Marathi has a huge viewership. Many Bollywood celebrities have also appeared on the show to promote their films. Old videos of this programme often go viral on social media.

Now, Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has made a reel based on a dialogue of Kushal Badrike from this program. The clip becomes viral on social media in no time.

Vidya has made an amazing reel video with a dialogue between Bharat Ganeshpure and Kushal Badrike from Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Vidya Balan has shared this video on her official Instagram handle.

In this video, Bharat Ganeshpure asked Kushal if a person had a cough, what medicine would he give him? Kushal says, “I will give him laxative first and then tell him to cough now. Vidya lip-synced the dialogue perfectly in a funny style."

Watch the video:

Fans to celebs, everyone commented on the post. Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Hahahaha kitti cute". Content creator Dolly Singh also commented, “Why are you so cute?" Seeing the video, her Marathi fans are hoping for more such Marathi reels from her. The reel garnered 981k views on Instagram.

On the work front, Vidya was recently seen in Suresh Triveni’s thriller Jalsa. It also featured Shefali Shah in the lead role. The movie was produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

