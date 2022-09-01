Vidya Balan Shoots in Bathrobe as She Joins ‘Aapko Kya’ Trend from Anupamaa; Fan Says ‘Best Ho Aap’

Anupamaa’s ‘Aapko Kya’ dialogue seems to have become a rage. The dialogue, mouthed by Rupali Ganguly who plays the lead, has caught on the fancy of Instagram users. Not just the aam janta, but celebs too have been making reels on this dialogue. The latest to jump on the trend is none other than Sherni actress, Vidya Balan.

Vidya posted a video on her social media, where she can be seen sitting on a bathtub wearing a bathrobe. She then delivers the popular Anupamaa dialogue, and her ‘Aapko kya?’ is just perfect. She captioned the video as, “Bolo bolo…" See the video here:

Fans reacted to the video too. One fan wrote, “Killing it." Another said, “Yeahh sahi hai best ho aap." Another comment read, “My favourite performing on my other favorite’s dialogue 👏❤️"

With this, Vidya joins the long list of celebs who had posted reels on this Anupamaa dialogue. Recently, Delhi Police also used this to spread awareness and ask everyone to mask up if they are going out. They shared the video, and at the end wrote, “Kahin bhi jao ben, bas mask pehen kar jai." (You may go wherever you want, but make sure you wear a mask). They captioned it as, “You may go wherever & whenever you want to but make sure you follow Covid protocol." See the tweet here:

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor had recreated this trend with her Aksa gang. She looked every bit cute doing it.Uorfi Javed had also made a reel using this dialogue. She had hit back on trolls who asked her if she goes to the airport everyday just to pose in front of the paps with this trend. Charu Asopa, who was making headlines for her rocky marriage with Rajeev Sen, has also tried the trend.

