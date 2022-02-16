Vidyasagar’s Son Harsha Vardhan to Make His Debut as Music Composer With Sibi’s Next

Harsha Vardhan, the son of composer Vidyasagar, will score music for Sibi Sathyaraj’s 20th film. This project will be directed by debutant Pandiyan Adhimoolam. Harsha Vardhan has been working in the music industry as a keyboard programmer for composers, including AR Rahman, GV Prakash, and Thaman for the last several years. This will be his debut project as a music composer.

Speaking about Harsha, director Pandiyan said, “I heard his tunes through a friend of mine and found them fresh. Later, we learnt that he was composer Vidyasagar sir’s son. We met him, narrated the script and Harsha came on board."

While talking about how he got the opportunity to be a composer, Harsha said that he has been into music ever since he was a kid. However, Harsha revealed that he didn’t plan to be a music composer. “This film has an interesting script and has a lot of scope for background score. While I have worked on this genre for other composers, I am kicked about scoring music by myself," the 23-year old composer said.

Harsha’s father Vidyasagar congratulated him on the project and gave him his blessings.

Coming to the film, the action thriller film will see Sibi play two different roles - one as a comedic person, and the other, pensive. The film’s major portions are shot in Trichy and Chennai.

Talking about the plot of the film, Pandiyan said, “The film is based on a real incident, and it delves into the story of a father going to any extreme to save his daughter."

Reportedly, Praveen Kumar will be the director of photography for the film, while editing will be handled by Ganesh Shiva. However, the rest of the crew and cast of the film is yet to be revealed.

