Vidyut Jammwal Gets Mobbed in Hyderabad During Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha Promotions

Kicking off the promotions of Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, Vidyut Jammwal brought his big action star energy to Hyderabad with the director-writer of the film Faruk Kabir. The first lap of the promotional spree began on a high note as Vidyut was welcomed by fans with garlands at the Hyderabad airport. The actor has a special connection with the Telangana capital given that he made his debut in films with a Telugu movie titled ‘Sakthi’. It’s why the city experienced the notorious chakka jaam during his stopover there.

At the press conference of his upcoming action-drama in the city, Vidyut won over the people with his humility and performed on the song Haq Hussain for the first time. The Khuda Haafiz actor received a thunderous round of applause and a standing ovation from fans, who gathered at the press conference.

He said, “Whenever we get troubled we keep quiet, when things go beyond we start getting irritated and get anxious and become Bahubali." Bahubali is a reference taken from the trailer of the upcoming film.

He revealed, “In this chapter, something happens to my daughter and no one loves us more than our parents."

“Masoomiyat ke kaatilon ka aaj hoga khatma, hum betiyon ki dhaal hain Sita ho ya Fatima," he recited the lyrics of Haq Hussain.

The film’s squad visited Charminar, which witnessed a chakka jaam as fans thronged the site to catch a glimpse of the Khuda Haafiz star. Extracting him from the mob was a challenge for his entourage. Vidyut bid farewell to the locals with a promise to meet them in theatres on 8th July.

Zee Studios, Cinergy, and Panorama Studios present a Panorama Studios production - Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha, written and directed by Faruk Kabir, produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, Ram Mirchandani, with music by Mithoon & Vishal Mishra, co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey, Hasnain Husaini & Santosh Shah, and starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi. A Panorama Studios and Action Hero Films pan-India release, this action drama is all set to hit the theatres on 8th July 2022.

