Vidyut Jammwal Returns to Hometown Jammu, Receives Grand Welcome from Fans

Vidyut Jammwal returned to his home state Jammu & Kashmir to shoot for IB 71, produced under his banner Action Hero Films. During the month-long schedule in J&K, the son of the soil captured the beauty of the Valley and has been posting on social media for his followers. Vidyut got a royal welcome with much fanfare by the locals of Kot Bhalwal in Jammu. He was followed from the airport to his hometown and back by Jammwalions and flowers were showered on him.

A panchayat-style press meet was organised, where he was ushered in by dhols played by locals. The temple of his Kuldevi was decorated with flowers. Thousands of fans from Jammu and various other parts of the country such as Haryana, Jaipur, and Jaisalmer thronged the venue of the press meet. Such was the celebration of his homecoming that the Khuda Haafiz actor was overwhelmed by emotions.

He even serenaded his fans by singing a song in Dogri. From taking an adventurous cold dip, to getting on a gondola ride, Jammwal not only inspired the locals there and but also his followers on social media. He encouraged everyone who attended the celebration to pursue their dreams with passion and work hard for them.

An overwhelmed Vidyut said, “I have received help from many people in the film industry and likewise I will definitely support and empower talent. It’s all about hard work. I was offered to shoot the film in Switzerland, but I insisted that we shoot in my home state. I’m proud that I’ve shot for my first production in Jammu and Kashmir and I’ve done my best to capture its beauty. I get so much love on social media for my work and I’m happy to love people back. I return with the best memories."

Apart from IB 71, Vidyut will be seen in Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha very soon.

