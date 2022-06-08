Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Pushed to July; Check New Release Date

The anticipation for Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, is far from over. Previously, the picture was scheduled to be released on June 17, 2022. However, the action thriller’s release date has now been pushed. According to Jammwal’s most recent statement, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 - Agni Pariksha will now hit theatres on July 8.

On June 7, Jammwal shared a post announcing the release date. He wrote: “He will fight for his family until his last breath. Khuda Haafiz Chapter ll Agni Pariksha. In Cinemas on 08 July 2022.’’

The film is a follow-up to the 2020 action-thriller Khuda Haafiz and is scripted and helmed by Faruk Kabir, who also wrote and helmed the first film in the saga.

In Khuda Haafiz, Jammwal portrayed Sameer, a man racing against the clock to save his abducted wife Nargis, portrayed by Oberoi, from flesh mafias. Part one was released in 2020 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The sequel is reportedly billed as an “intense love story" between Sameer and Nargis by its creators. Earlier in an interview with Times of India, director Faruk said that in Part One, the female character was traumatised overseas, raped, and forced into prostitution. So, the upcoming chapter of the film will depict how this couple, who has returned home, will deal with what happened to them.

“Will their relationship ever be the same? Will they be able to share love and intimacy? Even the man is disturbed by what happened to his wife. How does he react?" he adds.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh, and Ram Mirchandani under the banner Panorama Studios and is presented by Zee Studios and Cinergy. The music of the film is composed by Mithoon and Vishal Mishra, while the lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil.

