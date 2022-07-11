Vidyut Jamwal Is Proud To Be Typecast As An Action Hero; Here's Why

Until a little more than a decade ago, martial arts cinema was a comparatively unexplored genre in India. Movies of international martial arts stars like Tony Jaa, Donnie Yen and Scott Adkins among others were the only ways to watch great action and stunts on screen, but then Vidyut Jamwal came with a bang and changed everything.

Trained from childhood in Kalaripayattu, one of the oldest and deadliest martial arts in the world whose roots are very much in the Indian subcontinent, Vidyut was born to be an action hero. He pulls off action and stunt sequences like a pro, hardly seen before in Indian cinema. But does the man himself enjoy being typecast as an action hero?

Vidyut Jamwal has recently stated that he has no qualms about being typecast as an action hero. He says he is, in fact, proud of it because, according to him, being the best at your work is not easy. Vidyut says he enjoys action in all forms, however, he always looks for characters who have a reason to perform those stunts on screen. He believes the motivation should be important and just the action alone cannot be a basis for him choosing the film.

He said that in Commando, he was fighting for the country, in Junglee, he was fighting to save animals and in Khuda Hafiz, he is a common man who is forced to fight to save his wife.

Vidyut was most recently seen in action in the movie Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2, where he reprises his role from the first movie. While the first film saw him playing a common man with limited fighting skills, trying to free his wife from a flesh trading racket, he plays a more hardened version in the sequel which was released on July 8. Regarding his character, Vidyut said that it was unusual to play Sameer as Sameer is someone who has never struggled in life.

Asked about his dream role, he said that he had not done any such role yet and that his philosophy in life was to do things that scared him.

