Viewers Appreciate New Look Of Raya in Marathi Show Man Jhala Bajind

Marathi show Man Jhala Bajind, airing on Zee Marathi, has become one of the favourite shows of the audience these days. The audience has fallen in love with the show and its characters. As a result of this Krishna and Raya, the lead pair of the series, have become the most favourite couple of the audience. The amazing chemistry between the two is receiving a lot of appreciation. Raya’s rugged look in the show became very popular among the audience and fans started following his style. Now, there is a surprise for Raya’s fans as his look has been changed.

The audience will soon get to see their favourite actor Vaibhav Chavan, who is playing the role of Raya, in a new look with short hair. This look of the actor is now being circulated on social media. Recently the audience saw Raya and Krishna getting married in the show. Now, this new avtar of Raya will make it more interesting for the audience to watch the show. Sharing his views about this new look actor Vaibhav Chavan said that he is very excited for his new look. He added that a number of developments are happening in the show.

Now, that Raya and Krishna are married many more twists and turns are on the way. The audience is very excited to know the reason behind this change of look for Raya and it is also important to know if the audience will like this new look of Raya. The lead roles in the show are being played by actor Vaibhav Chavan and actress Shweta Kharat. Shweta has previously played supporting roles in others series. She is not just a good actor but also a great dancer. Her dance videos have also gone viral earlier.

