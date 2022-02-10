Viewers Love Apurva's New Look in Marathi Serial Thipkyanchi Rangoli

Marathi television serial Thipkyanchi Rangoli is getting a good response from the viewers within a few months of going on air. The Star Pravah show, which started airing in October last year, has emerged as a popular show on Marathi television. Dnyanada Ramtirthkar and Chetan Vadnere are playing the lead roles. Dnyanada is playing the role of Apurva Kaushik Vartak and the story revolves around the relationship between Apurva and Shashank Vitthal Kanitkar, played by Chetan.

Recently, in the show, Shashank and Apurva’s marriage was attended by the entire Star Pravah family. Now, Apurva appears in a new look after her marriage. While she was always seen in western clothes before the wedding, now she is seen in a saree. She will be seen carrying a complete married woman look, which also includes a Mangalsutra.

A few photos of Apurva, in the new attire, have been recently shared on Instagram. The fans were curious to know how Apurva will look after her wedding. Their wait is finally over. She is looking cute as always. One thing is for sure that actress Dnyanada can ace both Indian and western looks.

Fans are loving this new look as well and are praising her. Shashank and Apoorva’s pair has become one of their favourites.

Dnyanada has made a mark for herself from the previous work that she has done in the Marathi TV industry. She has proved her talent yet again with Apoorva’s character in this show. The audiences love Apurva just like they have loved other roles of Dnyanada.

