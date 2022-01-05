Viewers of Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah Miss These Two Characters More Than Anyone

The popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its characters have entertained the viewers for more than a decade. Dayaben, one of the most popular characters, has not been seen on the show for the last four years. However, not just Dayaben, another equally popular character of the show has also gone missing.

The character, Bagha Ki Bawri, has also not been seen in the show for more than two years. While viewers have noticed the absence of these characters, only the makers will decide if and when they will return.

The character of Bawri, played by Monica Bhadauria, was a huge hit among the audience. Apart from her, Disha Vakani, who played Dayaben, was equally popular and the makers could not replace them with any other actresses. People are still awaiting their return and are requesting the makers of the show to bring them back.

Monica Bhadauria had joined Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back in 2013. The actor finally left the show after working for about 6 years. According to reports, Monica left when her fee was not increased even after her repeated requests.

The other characters of the show, such as Popatlal, Gadha, babuji etc are also hugely popular among TV viewers.

Dilip Joshi, who playsJethalal, told The Times of India that he enjoys playing his character. “The day I feel that I am no longer enjoying it, I will leave it," he said.

One can only hope that Disha Vakani comes back soon as she was the irreplaceable bundle of joy Dayaben. It is known for sure that viewers miss her a lot.

