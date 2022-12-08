Viewers Trend 'DVV We Want Anirudh For OG' on Twitter For Pawan Kalyan’s Next

The shooting of Pawan Kalyan’s much-anticipated pan-India period drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, is underway at a brisk pace. Apart from this movie, Pawan has also teamed up with filmmaker Sujeeth for a movie which was announced a few days ago. Since the announcement, fans have been requesting the makers to rope in the best cast and crew to guarantee its success at the box office. Many of them have expressed that musical sensation Anirudh Ravichander should be taken on board as the music director. They also started a Twitter trend with the tag DVV We Want Anirudh For OG. DVV Entertainment is a production house. Almost 40,000 tweets with the hashtag were tweeted on the micro-blogging site.

Under the tag DVV We Want Anirudh For OG, several tweets have been shared in support of the Vikram composer. In one of the tweets, a user also mocked another renowned composer Thaman for not having a good support base in comparison to Anirudh. The tweet was shared by many social media users.

Advertisement

Another shared a clip of Pawan firing bullets with power-packed music composed by Anirudh playing in the background. The user wrote in the caption, “Screens are lit @anirudhofficial and @PawanKalyan combo #DVVWeWantAnirudhForOG"

For those who don’t know, Anirudh has also composed music for the film Agnyaathavaasi directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, Agnyaathavaasi narrates the story of Abhishikth Bhargav, whose billionaire father is murdered. Abhishikth vows revenge and enters his father’s company disguised as a regular employee. He wants to find out the killers and set other things in the company right.

Advertisement

Despite Pawan’s impressive acting, Agnyaathavaasi proved to be a box-office disappointment. Viewers criticised the sloppy screenplay and the lack of crisp editing which made a good subject look tedious on screen. Anirudh’s music was highly applauded by the audience. According to movie buffs, it was the best music album for the Power Star (Pawan) after Kushi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here