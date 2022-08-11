Vignesh Shivan And Nayanthara Head To Spain

Leading South actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 near Chennai. After that, the couple went on a trip to Thailand for a week. Since then both Nayanthara and Vignesh have been busy with work. While Vignesh was directing the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad while Nayanthara was shooting for multiple projects.

According to the latest reports, the actor-director couple has now left for Spain. The couple plans to stay in the Europen country for the next 10 days. After their return to Chennai, Nayanthara will start shooting for the next phase of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan. Vignesh on the other hand will start working with Ajith on a new project.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding documentary will soon be available to watch on OTT platform Netflix. Sharing the first look of the documentary on Instagram, the post’s caption read - “A magical documentary about Nayanthara and Vignesh’s fairytale wedding…BRB, getting down on one knee and asking you to be our +1 to this. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is coming to Netflix!"

Nayanthara will next be seen in Gold opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. Written and directed by Alphonse Puthren, the movie will release on September 2, 2022. Other than this, she is also filming for Jawaan and Godfather. Jawaan is directed by Atlee Kumar and stars Vijay Sethupathi in a prominent role apart from Nayanthara and SRK. Godfather is directed by Mohan Raja and stars Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan and Nayanthara. The movie is expected to release sometime in late 2022.

