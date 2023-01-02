Vignesh Shivan Calls 2022 'Best Year of My Life', Says 'Getting Married to My Thangam Nayanthara…’

The New Year 2023 is special for Vignesh Shivan and his wife Nayanthara. The actors got married last year and welcomed twin boys via surrogacy a couple of months later. The filmmaker marked the first day of this year by sharing thank-you notes and treating his fans to unseen photos of his wife and their children. In a series of posts, he also expressed his gratitude to “everyone who made this year so special" for him.

On January 1, Vignesh posted the best moments from his past year on Twitter with thank-you notes. The year 2022 has been quite eventful for him. The first note of the series read, “Thank you 2 – 0 – Two Two. I can say this was the best year of my life. Most of the memories that should make me feel content & happy about my life when am old – should be from this year. My Thank You note – Part 1. Getting married to the love of my life! My Thangam Nayanthara. In a blessed fashion! A dreamy year for my family too to cherish so many moments with Legends and Superstars gracing the greatest occasion of my life.”

Along with the note, he posted a photo of himself and Nayanthara, her solo photo and the final one with Rajinikanth. He captioned the first post, “For the year that was Two special! Thank you Year 2 0 two two - Part 1. My detailed Gratitude report of the year is coming up”.

Check out the post here-

Part two of his post offered glimpses of the twins. He penned an emotional note that read, “Getting blessed with two boys who just make me tear up every time I see them, every time I go near them. The tears from my eyes touch them before my lips could. Two blessed I feel always, Thank God!”

Vignesh Shivan expressed his gratitude to fans as well for loving and supporting Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Connect. He also mentioned his excitement to eagerly work with Ajith Kumar for AK62 in 2023.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara got married on June 9 in an intimate ceremony.

