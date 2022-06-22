Vignesh Shivan Captures ‘Hungry’ Nayanthara As She Waits For Food In New Honeymoon Pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had a fairytale wedding ceremony earlier this month. The couple’s intimate wedding ceremony took place in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, and was attended by many bigwigs, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajith Kumar, among others. Since the couple’s wedding, their fans have been waiting on the duo’s honeymoon pics. Vignesh Shivan has been sharing glimpses of their romantic honeymoon in and the latest pics are all things cute.

On Wednesday, the filmmaker took to Instagram and treated fans to a set of adorable pictures from their honeymoon in Thailand. In the photos, they can be seen twinning and winning hearts in black outfits as they posed for couple selfies.

As for their outfits, Nayanthara donned a black top and paired it up with denim jeans and a black shirt, while her husband twinned in the black shirt. The couple flaunted their bright smile as they clicked a selfie. As we scroll further, we see another snap in which Nayan and Wikki are seen grinning ear to ear.

Vignesh Shivan also clicked a super cute photo of Nayanthara’s hungry face as she waited for food and it’s something we all relate to.

Check Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s pics here:

Nayanthara and Shivan are cherishing their blissful honeymoon and the duo’s social media posts are a proof. On Tuesday, Vignesh shared a few pics and won hearts with a caption, that read, “In #Thailand with my Thaaram."

It was previously reported that the couple is putting off their honeymoon plans due to their busy schedule. Nayanthara has a slew of projects in the pipeline. She was recently seen in O2. The film skipped the cinemas and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar instead.

Nayanthara will also be seen in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Godfather, which is an official remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer starring Mohanlal. The movie is directed by Mohan Raja and the shooting of the film has been wrapped up in February. She is also reportedly starring in Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan.

On the other hand, Vignesh is about to get busy with the production of his upcoming film with Ajith Kumar. The film is set to go on floors later this year.

Nayanthara and Vignesh dated for over six years before they tied the knot this month. Sharing pictures from the wedding, Vignesh wrote on Instagram, “From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE." He also wrote in another post, “On a scale of 10 … She’s Nayan & am the one By God’s Grace 🙂 jus married #Nayanthara."

