Vignesh Shivan Declares 'I'm Marrying the Love of My Life Nayanthara'; Shares Details About Wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are getting married on Thursday, June 9, in Chennai. The wedding had been speculated about for a while now but the director confirmed the wedding reports in a recent press meeting. Vignesh not only revealed that the wedding is taking place in Mahabalipuram but he also proudly declared that he is getting married to the love of his life.

Vignesh and Nayanthara have been together for a few years now. The couple reportedly fell in love in 2015 and have been dating since. The filmmaker proposed to her in 2021. Nayanthara had shared the happy news on social media with fans.

On Tuesday, he met with the media for a brief meeting and spoke about his wedding. As reported by Chennai Times, Vignesh said, “I am marrying the love of my life, Nayanthara, on June 9. Initially, both of us wanted to get married in Tirupati. We had to change the venue from Tirupati owing to logistic issues. We wanted to call our friends and family members, and we can’t take everyone there. So, we have to decide to get married, here, in Mahabalipuram."

The filmmaker revealed that the wedding will take place in the morning and the first pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as a married couple will be shared in the afternoon. An alleged video invitation to the wedding has leaked online, revealing more details about the ceremony.

The animated video sees the bride and groom walking together in traditional Tamil wedding attire. Then an image of Lord Ganesha appears on top and the name of the couple, their parents, the venue and the date appear. It is being said that the couple has already sold their wedding video rights to the streaming platform Netflix for a whopping amount. The report also states that the leading filmmaker Gautham Menon will be filming the entire wedding ceremony in a documentary style.

