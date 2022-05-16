Vignesh Shivan Enjoys Lunch With ‘Bae’ Nayanthara, Calls It a ‘Delightful Combination’

Vignesh Shivan and his fiance Nayanthara are one of the most adored couples in the south film industry. The director-actress duo has been spreading smiles on-screen and off-screen. Ever since the rumours of their June wedding have taken to the internet, netizens can’t keep calm. Now, days before the big day, the couple went out for lunch and Vignesh is all hearts for his fiancée.

Vignesh shared a food video on his Instagram in which we can see a table packed with authentic cuisines. We can also see a hand, which is expected to be of Nayanthara, passing the plate around the corner. However, the director didn’t show the face of Nayanthara. Captioning the video, Vignesh wrote, “Local food and Bae! Always a delightful combination!” The director also added the song Two Two Two from their latest film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal in the background.

Advertisement

Recently, the couple visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple to offer prayers following the release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Apart from celebrating the film’s success, it was speculated that the temple visit was done for making wedding preparations.

According to reports, Vignesh and Nayanthara are all set to tie the knot on June 9 this year at the Tirumala Tirupathi Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The ceremony will be small and will only include family members of the couple. However, if reports are to be believed, the couple will throw a grand reception for the industry friends and relatives later.

On the work front, Vignesh’s next production Walking / Talking Strawberry Ice Cream featuring Jonita Gandhi is expected to release this year. The film has been bankrolled by Vignesh under the banner Rowdy pictures. At the same time, Nayanthara has a lot in her kitty. Her upcoming OTT series O2’s teaser was released today.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.