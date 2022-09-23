Vignesh Shivan Gives Shoutout to Wife Nayanthara as He Shares Glimpse of Birthday Celebrations

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who recently celebrated his 37th birthday, has shared an adorable throwback video from his special day. The video is from the cruise party in Dubai. Along with the video, the filmmaker gave special thanks to his wife Nayanthara for making his birthday extra special.

In the Instagram video, Vignesh is seen surrounded by friends and family who are all smiles for the camera. One can hear all of them singing and clapping as they cheer the filmmaker on his birthday. Towards the end of the video, Vignesh is seen hugging and thanking almost everyone around him. One can also notice the beautiful city of Dubai in the background.

Along with the video, the filmmaker penned a note in the caption section where he thanked his wife for always being there for him. He wrote, It’s my 8th birthday with you my thangamey #nayanthara”. He added, “You have made every birthday extra special than the previous one! But this one was too emotional” Vigneshfurther went on to thank her for being the lover she is. He added that Nayanthara knows what makes him the happiest and she gave him exactly that. He concluded by saying, “to more years of love, happiness and peace! Love you and the way you love me, more and more”.

As soon as Vignesh shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users added a series of happy emojis, while some found the video too cute. One of the users wrote, “Omg!!! Nayan!!! She is really cute”. Another user wrote, “God bless you with more success, happiness and tours with your Thangamey all around the planet”.

Vignesh Shivan turned 37 years old on September 18. This was his first birthday since marrying Nayanthara. The duo got married earlier this year in a beautiful ceremony. Apart from his recent birthday post, the filmmaker had several pictures and videos from his birthday. Vignesh also gave a tribute to his mother for being his constant support. He described his 37th birthday as one filled with pure love from a loving family.

