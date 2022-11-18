Vignesh Shivan Pens Open Love Letter on Wifey Nayanthara's Birthday, Calls Her A 'Powerful Person'

Nayanthara is celebrating her 38th birthday today. From ticking the marriage milestone to welcoming twin babies, this year has been monumental in the actress’ life. Though fans have flooded social media with sweet wishes for the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan star, it is Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan whose special post has aced them all. To mark the day, the director took to Instagram to share a series of mushy romantic photos alongside his wifey, but it was the heart-warming note shared alongside the post that melted several hearts.

Vignesh Shivan highlighted though it is Nayanthara’s 9th birthday that the two are celebrating together, every year the occasion has been nothing but ‘special, memorable, and different’ for them. But this year notches it up to a whole new level as they have not only begun their journey as husband and wife but have also embraced parenthood together. The director remarked how he has seen Nayanthara as ‘powerful person’, “The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do! I’ve seen a different person all these years! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown toward life and everything!”

But today when he sees Nayanthara as a mother, she seems to be the happiest version of herself than she has ever been. “You are complete now! You seem the happiest! You look content! You look extra beautiful,” he added. Even though she refrains from applying makeup to allow the babies to kiss her face, she looks the most beautiful to him. “You don’t wear make-up these days cos the babies kiss your face! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years! The everlasting smile and happiness on your face shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray! Am feeling settled! Life feels beautiful… satisfying and thankful,” he continued.

In one still from the mushy series, Vignesh Shivan gives his wifey a forehead kiss, in another, they walk holding each other’s hand in the dark. Check out the photo here:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love with each other after meeting on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan back in 2015. The couple got hitched in the presence of close friends and family members back in June and four months later also announced the birth of their twin babies via surrogacy.

