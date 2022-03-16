Vignesh Shivan to Direct Ajith Kumar's Next? What We Know

Ajith Kumar is said to have finalised his 62nd film, after the success of Valimai. According to reports, Ajith Kumar will collaborate with director Vignesh Shivan on his next film, tentatively titled AK62. Nayanthara has been cast in the film as the female lead.

A big production house has been brought on board to bankroll the film. Reports suggest that Anirudh Ravichander will score music for the film.

Not to forget Vignesh Shivan wrote the lyrics for Valimai’s opening song, Naanga Vera Mathiri. While the fans are excited about the reports of Vignesh and Ajith’s next venture, they are awaiting official confirmation.

Ajith, on the other hand, has yet to begin production on his 61st feature, which would be his third consecutive collaboration with H Vinoth following Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The actor is shedding his weight to prepare for his role in AK 61.

Advertisement

Ajith will reportedly sport a bearded look for the flick, which will be released across India. Director H Vinoth is planning a different storyline for Ajith, and the film will be grander than the duo’s last collaboration, Valimai.

At the box office, Valimai is fast approaching the Rs 250 crore mark. Despite mixed reviews, the movie continues to draw large crowds to theatres. Valimai also featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Huma Quereshi in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are awaiting the release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 28. The film is written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha alongside Nayanthara.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.