Vignesh Shivan To Direct Opening Ceremony Of 44th Chess Olympiad In Mahabalipuram

Director Vignesh Shivan is enjoying a newly married life with actress Nayanthara. After a short visit to Kerala, the couple went abroad for their honeymoon and has now returned and got busy with their respective projects. Now, it has come to light that one of those projects includes the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad.

The 44th chess Olympiad that will be held in Mahabalipuram next month will have a grand opening ceremony, which Vignesh Shivan is slated to direct. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at Nehru Stadium and reports suggest that Vignesh is leaving no stone unturned to make the opening ceremony as grand and engaging as possible. According to reports, a concert by two leading composers has also been arranged.

The Olympiad will be a grand international event with over 2,000 players from over 180 countries taking part. It will be held between July 28 and August 10. Earlier this month, Chief Minister MK Stalin had released the logo and mascot for the event, along with unveiling a countdown clock for the Olympiad at Ripon Buildings, the headquarters of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Advertisement

The host nation for the Olympiad was initially supposed to be Russia but it was changed to Mahabalipuram in India after it was moved out of Russia as part of the global backlash against the country for its armed conflict with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vignesh recently wrote and directed the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which starred his wife Nayanthara. He is slated to direct Ajith Kumar in AK62, filming for which will begin after Vignesh is done with the opening ceremony of the Chess Olympiad.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.