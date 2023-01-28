Ajith is currently riding high on the box office success of his latest release Thunivu, which managed to do well despite mixed reviews. Fans have now been looking forward to his next film titled AK 62 helmed by Vignesh Shivan. But now it seems like all is not well with this much-anticipated film. According to reports, Vignesh is no longer a part of this movie as the production team didn’t approve of his storyline. Reportedly, producers could rope in another critically acclaimed filmmaker Vishnuvardhan to direct the film. The official confirmation regarding Vignesh’s ouster from AK 62 is expected to be announced soon.

These reports must have left Vignesh’s fans disappointed but many movie buffs are also going to be happy to witness another collaboration between Vishnuvardhan and Ajith. For those who don’t know, Vishnu and Ajith have teamed up earlier for box office hits like Arrambam and Billa. Both films were thrillers and played a prominent role in elevating Ajith’s career graph. Arrambam’s story revolved around a man AK alias Ashok (Ajith), with suspicious origins, trying to unveil a government conspiracy which resulted in several deaths. He takes the help of a young computer hacker Arjun (Arya) in solving this conspiracy. For Ajith’s fans, this film is remembered as an amazing combination of thrill and action.

On the other hand, Billa revolved around the story of DSP Jayaprakash (Prabhu), who is after one of the most wanted gangsters David Billa (Ajith). Fate has it that the DSP is the only person to see Billa lose his life. Seizing this opportunity, he decides to send Billa’s lookalike Velu (Ajith) to the gang to get more information. In an unfortunate twist of events, Velu is accused of Jayaprakash’s murder.

Keeping both these successful films in mind, Ajith’s fans can expect another hit box office hit with riveting twists and turns from Vishnuvardhan. As of now, AK 62 has been postponed and will go on floors from the third week of February.

