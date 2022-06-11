Vignesh Shivan Writes Apology To Tirupati Temple For Photoshoot, Walking With Shoes On

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who got married to lady superstar Nayanthara on June 9, has written a letter to the authorities at the Tirupati Temple apologising for the misconduct there. After the wedding, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara went to Tirupati and held a photo shoot in front of the temple.

The news soon made waves on television. The couple were spotted walking hand in hand in the restricted area of the temple premises. While Vignesh was seen walking barefoot, Nayanthara wore sandals in the temple area in the presence of Srivari, which hurt public sentiments. The couple was accompanied by a series of photographers who were also roaming with footwear.

The temple authority said that appropriate action would be taken against them. Following this, the Devasthanam Vigilance Department telephoned Vignesh Shivan to inquire about the matter. Then he made the mistake of not knowing it. But later he wrote a letter to apologise to everyone for the mistake that happened.

In the letter, Vignesh Shivan said, “After the wedding, we went straight to Tirupati temple without even going home and attended the wedding ceremony of Ezhumalayan.

“After that, a lot of people came out of the temple and surrounded us. So we left there and after a while, we came back in front of the Ezhumalayan temple. We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us," he wrote.

“In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple," Vignesh said.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are now husband and wife after they tied the knot on June 9 in a grand wedding ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram in the presence of their family members and close friends.

