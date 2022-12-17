Vijay, Ajith Kumar’s Fans Lock Horns Ahead Of Varisu And Thunivu’s Pongal Clash

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu are all set to lock horns at the box office on Pongal 2023. Ahead of both films’ much-talked-about clash, Varisu producer Dil Raju claimed that Vijay is a bigger star than Ajith Kumar during a recent interview with a media portal. Dil Raju also said that he will approach Udhayanidhi Stalin, the distributor of Thunivu, about getting Varisu access to more screens in Tamil Nadu. However, the producer’s statement did not go down well with Ajith Kumar’s fans, who slammed Dil Raju on social media over the same.

While Ajith’s Thunivu is helmed by H Vinoth, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Both Kollywood superstars’ films last competed at the box office back in 2014. The number of screens allocated to both Tamil films is currently being finalised by distributors as the release date is only around a month away. Meanwhile, Dil Raju’s controversial statement has led to a war of words between Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay’s fans on Twitter.

Soon after the clip of his interview went viral on the internet, a user tweeted, “Dil Raju mams entry..!! #Varisu #Vaarasudu."

Another user shared a clip from an old film and wrote, “Dil Raju now #Varisu."

A third individual tweeted, “AJITH movie release day itself a festival – Boney we need more screens pls bro - Dil Raju"

A die-hard fan of Ajith Kumar tweeted, “Tamil Nadu Biggest Superstar Thala Ajith Kumar Any Doubt #DilRaju #Varisu #Thunivu #Ajithkumar #Thalapaathy67 #ThalaAjith #ThunivuPongal"

One user even suggested, “Dil Raju doesn’t ask if he wants more theatre. ~Vijay says more theatre is needed for Stardom… #Varisu."

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, Varisu boasts of Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, and Shaam in key roles. The upcoming film is jointly produced by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations. On the other hand, Thunivu stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, and Veera in prominent roles. The Ajith Kumar-starrer is bankrolled by Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios.

