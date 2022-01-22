Vijay Anand Birth Anniversary: When Goldie Surprised All By Marrying Own Niece

Vijay Anand, also known as Goldie Anand was an acclaimed filmmaker, producer, screenwriter, editor and actor. Mastering all the crafts of filmmaking he could do any job related to films with pure nuance and skill.

Born on 22 January 1934 in Gurdaspur, Punjab, today is his 88th birth anniversary. Vijay Anand, a student of English Literature, made his directorial debut at the age of 23 in 1957 with the movie Nau Do Gyarah. Vijay had made the film at a time when the youth of the country of his age were just getting introduced to the world of Hindi cinema.

The sharpness of Vijay Anand’s work can be evaluated from the fact that within just 40 days, he had completed the shooting of the film featuring his brother and iconic actor Dev Anand and Kalpana Karthik. Nau Do Gyarah was a hit and after that, there was no looking back for him.

Vijay in an interview once shared that he had developed an understanding of films at a very young age as his childhood was spent among famous personalities of the industry.

“I had spent childhood with people like Zohra Sehgal, Kameshwar Sehgal, Mohan Sehgal, and Guru Dutt. Balraj and Damayanti Sahni were almost staying in our house. My brother Chetan brought them to Bombay and they stayed with us until they found a place to live. Zohra and Kameshwar started a dance school in our Pali Hill home," said Vijay

In his golden days, Vijay Anand has also become a part of a controversy after he married his younger niece Sushma Anand. They have a son Vaibhav Anand.

Vijay Anand, who after delivering acclaimed films like Teesri Manzil, Jewel Thief, Guide and Jhonny Mera Naam became a victim of depression when he was at the height of his career.

A believer of Osho, he went to the shelter of Osho Ashram to find peace from the spiritual journey. The unforgettable filmmaker died of a heart attack on February 24, 2004.

