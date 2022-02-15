Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast's First Single Arabic Kuthu Out

Arabic Kuthu, the first song from Beast, starring Vijay was unveiled on February 14, Valentine’s Day. The peppy song has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, and the dance sequence is so vibrant and stylish that it will make you want to shake a leg.

Arabic Kuthu is a fusion of Arabic music and Tamil Kuthu (folk) beats, and the song’s lyrics have been penned by Sivakarthikeyan. Let’s go pan-world, Anirudh had stated in the song’s hilarious teaser video earlier.

The song’s hook line is malama pitha pithadhe, and it’s unclear what it means. It’s impossible to say if it’s based on the Arabic language. And it appears that this is the song’s most enjoyable aspect. Anirudh, the composer, emphasises that as long as the music is entertaining, people don’t mind even if the lyrics are difficult to understand.

The song collected 17 million views and 1.9 million likes on Youtube within a day.

The lyrical video also features Vijay and Pooja Hegde performing the Arabic Kuthu hook step. It appears that the creators want to start a social media trend among the fans.

Choreographer Jani Master has collaborated with Vijay for the first time for Arabic Kuthu, and he has directed some crazy moves. Pooja Hegde and Vijay have danced together in the duet song, and the pair is all set to enthral their fans with their lovely on-screen chemistry.

Nelson Dilipkumar’s film Beast, which he wrote and directed, is currently in post-production. The film is slated to be released in April, this year. According to industry buzz, the film would be released in theatres on April 14, clashing with Kannada actor Yash’s multilingual feature KGF: Chapter 2.

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film. It’s also her first film in Tamil after a nine-year hiatus.

