Vijay Antony Starrer Ratham's Team To Complete Final Schedule in Kolkata and Spain

Music composer turned actor Vijay Antony with his upcoming Tamil film Ratham’s team is headed to Kolkata and Spain for the final schedule of shooting. The makers have already wrapped up two schedules of the shooting for this crime thriller.

Tamizh Padam fame Director CS Amudhan, who helms the film, has shared a short video clip giving a glimpse into the music composing sessions of Ratham.

“A little peek into the soundscape of #Ratham. 2 schedules done, just one to go in Kolkata & Spain. Hurtling along @vijayantony @FvInfiniti," the director’s tweet read.

Advertisement

CS Amudhan and Vijay Antony have remained college mates. After delivering comedy-drama Tamizh Padam and Tamizh Padam 2, the duo is all set for an action drama with Ratham.

Along with Vijay Antony, the film stars three actresses in the female lead roles- Nandita Swetha, Mahima Nambiar and Remya Nambeesan. All three with interesting characters to play, Nandita Swetha is said to essay the role of Madhu, a bold and brave woman. Meanwhile, information on the roles of Mahima Nambiar and Remya Nambeesan is yet to be revealed.

The much awaited film bankrolled by Kamal Bohra under the banner of Infiniti Film Ventures, is a political action thriller, showcasing Vijay Antony in a different role. Ratham has the background score by N Kannan and Gopi Amarnath is handling the cinematography. Stunt scenes have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, and TS Suresh is the editor of the film.

On the work front, Vijay Antony has multiple projects ready for release including Agni Siragugal, Khakee and Thamezharasan. In addition, the actor will soon start shooting for his new film, Pichaikkaran 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.