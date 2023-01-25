Tamil actor-music composer Vijay Antony, who recently met with an accident on the sets of his upcoming Tamil directorial debut film Pichaikkaran 2 in Malaysia, has shared that he underwent major surgery. He shared a tweet on Tuesday and stated that he had a nose and jaw injury for which he underwent the surgery. Vijay was injured while filming an action scene on Langkawi Island. As per reports, the actor was riding a boat, which lost control and rammed a bigger boat carrying the camera crew and setup.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital in Kuala Lumpur. Vijay shared a thumbs-up photo from the hospital bed. Thanking everyone for the prayers and concern he wrote, “Dear friends, I am safely recovered from a severe jaw and nose injury during Pichaikkaran 2 shoot in Malaysia. I just completed a major surgery. I will talk to you all as soon as possible. Thank you for all your support and concern for my health."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Last week film producer Dhananjayan issued an update that there was nothing to worry about and stated that the Salim actor was stable.

The tweet written by the producer read: “Happy to share that Vijay Anthony is fast recovering from the accident injury. He is under observation at the hospital in Langkawi and his family has reached and with him. They will take a call to bring him to Chennai soon. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery and back in action."

Vijay is working on the sequel to Sasi’s much-loved and popular Tamil drama Pichaikkaran. The film apart from Vijay also features John Vijay, Harish Beradi, YG Mahendran, Ajay Ghosh and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. In addition to directing, Vijay is also producing and composing music for the film.

