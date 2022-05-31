Vijay Babu Rape Case: Actor Gets Relief From Court, Protection From Arrest Till June 2

Kerala High Court has granted interim relief to actor Vijay Babu in the sexual assault case. The High Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to the actor till Thursday i.e June 2. This means that Vijay Babu will not be immediately arrested after his return from UAE. He is currently in Dubai and is likely to land in India on Wednesday. Reportedly, the court said that it was inclined to grant an interim pre-arrest bail to the actor as Vijay Babu might stay abroad if his request isn’t considered.

Earlier today, the actor informed the court that he will not return to India from Dubai on June 1. The earlier return ticket produced by the council was dated for Monday but it got cancelled due to the pending anticipatory bail. The court was hearing an anticipatory bail plea sought by him in which he claimed that the immediate arrest is an “attempt to blackmail" him.

For the unversed, a case was registered against Vijay Babu on April 22 alleging he raped somebody. Five days after the same, he was slapped with another case for identifying the survivor on a Facebook live.

Earlier this month, Vijay Babu was also removed from the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) over rape charges. Back then, AMMA issued a statement and mentioned that the actor had written a letter to the organisation stating that he wants to stay away from the committee in light of the allegations levelled against him.

“Vijay Babu has sent a letter saying that he did not want to bring disgrace to the organization of which he is an Executive Committee member amid the allegations levelled against him. He would stay away from the Executive Committee for the time being until his innocence is proved. His letter (request) was discussed by AMMA and it has been approved," the statement read.

